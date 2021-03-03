We’II preserve the peace in Ghana after election petition judgement - NDC, NPP

The two leading parties are committed to maintaining the peace in the country

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have committed to preserving the peace of the country after the court delivers its judgement on the election petition.

The two parties have also promised to urge their supporters to exercise restraint and desist from any provocative acts that could undermine law and order.



The parties reached the agreement at the 3rd Consultative Meeting by the Ministry of National Security on Thursday, February 25.



The Meeting was chaired by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare with 30 personalities in attendance.



Present at the meeting were Presidential Advisor on Security Brigadier General (rtd) Emmanuel Okyere, National Security Minister-designate Albert Kan-Dapaah, Interior Minister-designate Ambrose Dery, Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh and Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Seth Amoama.



Representing the NDC were former National Security Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi, former National Security Coordinator Lt Col (rtd) Larry Gbevlo Lartey, former Deputy National Security Coordinator Baffour Assasie-Gyimah and National Vice Chairman Kofi Attoh.

Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a communique said: “Both parties reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the conduct of the elections and expressed divergent concerns about the events that characterized the collation and declaration of the results,” it said.



“They called on the [Ghana] Police Service to improve upon the policing of election materials in future elections.”



They also called for thorough investigations into incidents at Odododiodoo, Savelugu, Ablekuma Central, Sefwi Wiawso and Techiman South constituencies.



“Regarding the ongoing election petition, all parties committed to the need to preserve the peace in the aftermath of the verdict by urging their supporters to exercise restraint and desist from any provocative acts that could undermine law and order.”