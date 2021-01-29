‘We are all human, let God judge Rawlings – Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana has said it is for only God to judge former president Jerry John Rawlings for his actions whiles he was alive.

According to him, every human being had their different sides but God should be the ultimate judge of our affairs.



"We are all human beings… at the end of the day I don’t think it is for us to judge [the late president Rawlings], let the supreme judge do so," Prof Gyampo stressed whiles speaking on a radio program monitored by Ghanaweb.



Speaking on the conduct of his funeral and burial, the academic added: "I think he [late president Rawlings] was given a befitting burial by the state."

Government slated a four-day funeral program for the former president’s last journey. It started with a requiem mass last Sunday and was climaxed with a funeral and burial on Wednesday, January 27.



Rawlings till death, remained a divisive personality to different parts of the political divide. In a recent interview a former appointee of his, Madam Joyce Aryee, said he meant different things to different people.



