We are satisfied with Asiedu Nketia's performance in court – NDC

Contrary to claims by the lawyers of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that NDC general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia performed woefully at the Supreme Court as well as embarrassed the NDC, lawyers of the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama has lauded Asiedu Nketia.

According to one of the lawyers for Mahama, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, the legal team is impressed with the sterling performance of Johnson Asiedu Nketia while in the witness box for cross-examination.



The former Attorney General and Minister for Justice while addressing journalists after Monday’s hearing said the statements made by Asiedu Nketia buttress their claim to challenge the results of the 2020 election declared by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa.



“We are extremely satisfied with the testimony given by our general secretary today. In fact, nothing that he has said undermines our case. Indeed, everything he said goes to point to the fact that we are entitled to the declarations that we are seeking,” she stated.



The cross-examination for Asiedu Nketia ended today after the case was adjourned to Tuesday, February 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte is expected to appear in the witness box tomorrow as the second witness for the petitioner.







