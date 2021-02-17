We are working with the Psychological Association to curb suicide among police – Supt. Sheila Buckman

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Mrs. Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman has indicated that the Ghana Police Service is working with the Ghana Psychological Association to provide the needed support for its personnel who are facing challenges.

She said this is to ensure that, more education and campaigns are made to personnel for them to be aware of the likely factors and causes of mental health issues.



“Police officers are just like any other human being and they also need the necessary support of everybody to live in terms of their personal or even professional life, so when we are demanding of them expectations that are too high, we should be reminded that they are also humans.



"Since COVID started last year and since we also contracted the disease, we started working with the Ghana Psychological Association(GPA) and so with the report of the alleged suicide we are in talks with the GPA to see if the coping measures we have aren’t enough and if there are any other things to do to make it better,” she said.

She further stated that “the awareness and education are very important for us to utilize what we already have and also we are working with the GPA to review the measures we have”.



Listen to the interview below;



