We await the IGP’s decision after Hawa Koomson’s confession during vetting – Security Expert

Fisheries minister-designate, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Security Expert, Richard Kumadoe has charged the police service to beef up its investigations into the shootings by Mavis Hawa Koomson during the voters’ registration exercise at the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

The security expert is of the view that the investigation into the matter is long overdue and with another confession by the MP, the IGP must act fast to do what is expected by the law.



Mavis Hawa Koomson in a vetting before the appointment committee yesterday admitted to firing warning shots at the Steps to Christ polling station claiming it was in self-defence.



While she apologized for this happenings she added that the issue was under police investigations.



Richard Kumadoe, speaking on the issue, however, told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “This is a woman who fired a gun, fired another gun and now the Ghana police service says it is investigating the matter.



Even the IGP says he is investigating. Up till today, there is no report to show that and now she has been to the vetting process and she confessed that she fired the gun. So the question is, what is the ramification of that particular action? What are the consequences? It is unfortunate and there has to be the responsibility for actions of people at that highest level. Things happen and nobody takes responsibility”.



Richard furthered that this phenomenon of public officials getting away with crime while the common man suffers for a crime not as grave as the official’s is a recipe for disaster.





“Quite recently, the head pastor of the Methodist church stated that someone goes to steal banana you send him to serve 20 years in prison. Someone steals billions and you let them walk free. We are seeing it.



These are the things they do; the discrimination, the insensitivity, the bias and the prejudice against the common man in the street. It is dangerous. These common men are more than these people we say we are protecting. The day the common man will arise nobody can stop them and that is what we need to prevent by ensuring that the law cuts across whatever it might be”.



“Now that the woman has confessed at vetting again, let’s see what the IGP will do”, Mr. Kumadoe stressed.



On Monday, July 20, 2020, during the voters’ registration exercise, the Minister-Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, fired a gun at a polling station during a scuffle between herself and her NDC opponent, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor.



Subsequently in an interview with an Accra-based radio station, the Awutu Senya East MP admitted to firing the shots with claims that the move was to protect her life.