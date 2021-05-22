We do not disagree with all the proposals of the EC - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi is NDC National Communications Officer

• The NDC held a recent press conference and among other things, stated that it did not support a number of proposals put together by IPAC after an EC workshop

• Sammy Gyamfi however explained that some of those proposals make sense to the NDC



• In the meantime, he points to the fact that the NDC finds some of the proposals problematic



While it appears that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shot down the proposals arrived at by the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) during a recent meeting with the EC, Sammy Gyamfi has stated that his party isn't entirely averse to them all.



The National Communications Officer of the NDC said that although they largely disagree with most of the proposals being made for election reforms by the Electoral Commission, it, however, believes some of the proposals make sense.



He explained that the NDC has a number of proposals that it supports because they fall in line with its ideals.

"Let me make the point that we do not disagree with the EC on all its proposed reforms. We've seen the communique that was issued at the end of the two-day workshop and I should say that some of the proposals in there are laudable.



"For example, the proposal to reduce the filing fees of females and persons with disabilities candidates by 50% is a laudable one that the NDC will support any day, any time.



"Also, the proposal to introduce technology in the voter register exhibition process to a short code system, while at the same time, engaging in the periodic exhibition of the voter register exercises we've been doing over the years, is also a laudable one. There have been other proposals about elections security and how we can improve that and forestall some of the unfortunate happenings that happened in the 2020 elections that led to the deaths of eight Ghanaians.



"All these are laudable proposals so it's not as if the NDC is against everything the EC is proposing but there are some of the proposals that we find problematic," he stressed.



Sammy Gyamfi made this known when he appeared on Saturday, May 22, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.