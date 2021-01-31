We know better; stop dictating to us - Nii Kpakpo Samoa to NPP

Nii Kpakpo Samoa is a member of the NDC legal team

A member of the NDC legal team leading the Election Petition case at the Supreme court, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, has indicated that their side of the bench does not need advice from the other side on how to proceed with their case.

He said that they are not seeking directions from spokespersons of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), who are the 2nd Respondents in the case, on pursuing their case as they very well understand the case they are in court for better.



“The NDC’s position is that we have gone to court seeking to show that under article 63 and 63(9) the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission acted unlawfully and unconstitutional and because she didn’t act constitutionally by declaring the results in constitutional provisions, in our opinion, none of the candidates that contested in terms of the two leading parties attained the 50% +1 votes and therefore the court should decide whether our arguments are legally sound or not but when filed, our friends in the NPP keep making the point that we should do the case the way they think is right but let them know that they will not tell us how to go by our own case,” he said.



The NDC’s John Dramani Mahama is in court to request the court to annul the declaration of the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission in what is in his view, the failure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s failure to obtain the required number of votes to be declared winner of the 2020 polls.

Nii Kpakpo, who is a private legal practitioner, made this known to Citinewroom.com.



The court sits again on Monday, February 1, 2021, to continue with cross-examinations.