We'll deal with Asiedu Nketia's 'bias Jean Mensa' comments in the witness box - Frank Davies

A member of the legal team representing President Nana Akufo-Addo in the election petition hearing has said his side will scrutinize the Secretary-General of the National Democratic Congress when he takes his turn in the witness box.

Frank Davies was speaking on the back of the witness statement presented at the Supreme Court by the NDC Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



Asiedu Nketia, who is one of the witnesses presented by John Dramani Mahama, alleged that the Election Commission Chair, Jean Mensa, was biased in the declaration of the election results due to her “close familial relationship” with the wife of the first respondent, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the alleged bias by the EC Chairperson contravenes Article 296 of the Constitution which requires public officers not to be biased.



To Mr Nketiah, Mrs Mensa should have been fair enough to set aside the entire declaration and involve political parties in making the corrections, instead of issuing statements, when she discovered errors in her December 9 declaration.



Mr Frank Davies in an interview with the media after the hearing, rubbished the claims by Asiedu Nketia, stating that the allegations “are not matters that engage our attention as lawyers”.

He further questioned the NDC Secretary General’s motive, while querying his source of information.



The lawyer thus dared him [Asiedu Nketia] to prove his statement when invited into the witness box for cross-examination.



“For me, when you make allegations, specifically allegations against persons, you should be able to prove them…this bare allegations are not matters that engage our attention as lawyers



"It wasn't part of their case from the word go. So why is this business of blood relation between the Chairperson and Rebecca Akufo-Addo the first Lady coming up?





"I mean when did they realize this? We should not plunder to them. In any event, you will get into the box tomorrow. I hope he comes. He will get into the box tomorrow and we will deal with it.”



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has thrown out the review application filed by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The apex court dismissed it on grounds that the petitioner has not satisfied the court with exceptional circumstances to warrant the grant of the application.



The case has been adjourned to Friday, January 29, 2021.



