We’ll stay in opposition for 40 years if NDC wins 2024 polls – Ex-NPP MP warns

Former Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Environment Mr Kwadwo Adjei-Darko

Former Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Environment Mr Kwadwo Adjei-Darko has cautioned members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to make a mistake that will bring back the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC0 to power in 2024.

According to him, there is no way the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would hand over power back to the NPP should they win the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Sunyani West warned: “Let me warn all members of the NPP that if we make a mistake for NDC to win power we should forget it for the next forty years.



"Because there is no way NDC will allow for a clean election in Ghana to allow us to remove them from power. If anybody has made up his mind that, we will go and come back in 2028, then you must forget it”, he added.



The former Minister was reacting to perceived disunity among the ranks of the party that reportedly manifested during the final rally at the just-ended Assin North by-election

Mr Kwadwo Adjei-Darko described the incident as a way to cut off people from the race, adding that it is also one of the major factors that led to the defeat of the NPP in the by-election.



“You know all these lapses but when you finish you come back to apologies and preach of unity. They’ve made up their minds to cut some people off completely.



"Today if you are a government official and openly say you are not part of them you may end up losing your job. That was one of the factors that made us lose the Assin North election” he claimed.