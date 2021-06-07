We’re building an education system that will stand the test of time – Adutwum

Education Minister of Ghana, Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has called on stakeholders to remove partisan politics from Ghana’s education system.

He said if policies in the education sector go well, it benefits the entire population irrespective of the political ideologies they belong to.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday June 6, he said “I always believe that we are one county. One government does something, the other continues."



“If it goes well, it goes well for the nation, and politics should not come to the level where we want to score some political points by saying that something that is so good is so bad,” he explained.

He further assured that the government will build an education system that will stand the test of time.



“We are going to build a robust education system that will stand the test of time,” he said.