We’re proud and adore you as a son of substance - Chief tells Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Paramount Chief of Wasipe Traditional Area, Wasipewura Mumuni Anyame Kabsagya II has hailed the ingenuity of the Vice President describing him as a son of substance.

The Chief described the Vice President with these accolades at a durbar in Daboya as part of his 10-day working visit to the Northern Ghana.



According to the Paramount Chief of Wasipe, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proven himself as a worthy son of the land through his instrumental role played in the administration of Ghana and providing a better life for the people.



He said “Your Excellency Mr. Vice President, what can we say of you, a brother or a son of the land, an illustrious one of course, a son of substance and value. We adore you and can say and demonstrate that we are proud of you”.

Wasipewura said it was imperative that the people from his community continue to pray for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia so that all his efforts in government are cupped with success.



“You have visited home with your entourage and every success and sorrows we have, we share with you. What else can we do if we do not pray for Allah to crown all your endeavours in government with success.”

