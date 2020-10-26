We’re ready to work – Asiedu Walker speaks on merger with small parties

The only independent candidate in this year’s presidential race, Kwame Asiedu Walker, has expressed willingness to merge with other smaller parties in order to break the NPP, NDC duopoly which has persisted for the past 28 years.

He believes his vision of building a united Ghana under his supervision will not be hampered in the process.



While expressing his readiness to work with other smaller parties in an exclusive interaction with GhanaWeb he said “We’ve welcomed all of them, we’ve met several of them and we certainly leave our doors open as well and certainly we’ll talk to them when they come…”



Asiedu Walker, without disclosing the specific parties he’s interacted with so far emphasised that; “we’re ready to go to work, we’re certainly not going to wait for people who are going to delay us should we win…Whoever wants to come on board we welcome them.”

According to him, governing the country and building a strong economy should not be about numbers but a coalition of like-minded people who are pragmatic and committed to the course.



“We want like-minded people…it’s about leadership not about the number of ministers and appointees that we’ve seen in this country, no, it’s about few good people. Solution-based, pragmatic…,” he added.



