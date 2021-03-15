We used world's best, most robust technology for 2020 election - NDC Collation team replies critics

The NDC says it used one of the best collation systems in 2020

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has finally responded to claims that the party did not have a collation system during the 2020 election hence their inability to produce figures when the party was asked to.

According to the party, it developed one of the best collation systems in the country with some of the finest brains in the Tech industry for the 2020 election and this took two years to develop ahead of the polls.



“The collation system as deployed for the 2020 elections is one of the most robust and cognitive systems ever built for any collation exercise in Ghana. This system was underpinned by 11 micro services from application monitoring, results matching & inconsistency flagging to cognition. It is also very imperative to note that, not only were the results collated timely but also able to predict how many parliamentary seats the party had won,” a statement from the Secretary to the Collation Team said.



The statement further said, “Due to the parallel computing and transmission channels deployed, any disengagement of one channel could not in any way have hampered the efforts of the exercise. To even suggest that the system was an “Excel System” goes to even show that the proponents of this absurd agenda have little or no information on the length and breadth of the system deployed. The brain work from planning, analysis and design to engineering from some of the finest brains in the industry was impeccable. This exercise spanned a period of two years. It is very abysmal for anyone, and even more hurtful for a high ranking member of the party to insinuate that such efforts were put in yielded negative results”.



The collation team thereby debunked any assertion that the NDC did not collate its electoral figures.



“It is hereby stated without an iota of equivocation that this statement is nothing but palpable falsehood and that the auditing exercise was done with the exhibition of the strictest forms of professionalism.”

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE



NDC UNDERTOOK AN EFFICIENT SYSTEM OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IN COLLATING RESULTS OF THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONS



Professionals in IT restrain themselves from engaging in ill technology perceptions due to the solid training received in information security and management. But it is sometimes very prudent to set the records straight.



Results were being communicated to our representatives at the strong room from the wee hours of 8th December,2020. It is even more regrettable to note that pink sheets meant to be audited were lost in the process.



We know the pains that accompany the loss of an election. We must be very guided in these times. The focus presently should be firm on how to stay united as a party for the tasks ahead.



RALPH APETORGBOR



Secretary to the NDC Collation Team