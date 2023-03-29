5
Menu
News

‘We will direct you to assent to LGBTQ+ bill when it's passed – Bagbin tells Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo And Speaker Alban Bagbin In January 2021 President Akufo-Addo and Alban Bagbin (Speaker of Parliament)

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has voiced unhappiness with President Akufo-Addo for his recent remarks regarding the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) bill currently before Parliament.

According to Alban Bagbin, until the bill has been passed and sent to the president for assent, Akufo-Addo is not allowed to interfere in the legislative procedures.

President Akufo-Addo is quoted to have said that the anti-LGBT bill, is being championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, and that it was not yet a law.

Akufo-Addo added that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him.

"The bill is going through the parliament, it's going through the parliament, the Attorney General has found it necessary to speak to the committee about it regarding the constitutionality or otherwise of several of its provisions and the Parliament is dealing with it but at the end of the process I will come in.”

The Speaker of Parliament while responding to the president’s remark during a meeting with some religious leaders on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, argued: “This is the word to his excellency the president, there’s no way he can intervene, that answer he gave that ‘is now before Parliament, and when it gets to a stage that he has to come in, he will come in’.

“Please this is legislation, this is not execution, wait until we pass it, and then we will direct you to execute it. That is where you come in,” he stressed.

The Speaker further assured Ghanaians that the bill will be passed.

“The bill will be passed. This is the word to his excellency the President,” he added.

Watch Moans & Cuddles below:





AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: