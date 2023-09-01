We will ensure Cecilia Dapaah's money does not disappear - OSP assures Ghanaians

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has affirmed its commitment to thoroughly investigate the huge sums of money in the bank accounts of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

The OSP in response to a court order to return all seized properties of Cecilia Dapaah within seven days stated that the office would undergo all necessary legal processes to ensure Cecilia Dapaah’s money does not disappear.



The OSP declared these in a press statement yesterday, Thursday, August 31, 2023, signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.



“The OSP assures the public that it will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that the seized amounts and the balances in Ms. Dapaah's bank accounts and investments are neither concealed, lost, or otherwise dissipated, “part of the statement reads.



Meanwhile, the OSP has stated that it disagrees with the seven-day ultimatum given by the court to return Cecilia Dapaah’s properties to her.



The OSP added that contrary to the court’s claim that the application of the seizure and freezing orders filed by the OSP was done out of time, the said application was filed within the statutory time frame.



The OSP also added that it followed the right procedures to freeze and seize the properties of Cecilia Dapaah.

“Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court. Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order. The investigation has only commenced, and it is ongoing,” the statement added.



Madame Cecilia Dapaah has been in a legal tussle with the OSP after the institution froze her assets, including her bank accounts.



She is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



