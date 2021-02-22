We will explore other options to make the EC accountable - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

The Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has said the Petitioner will explore other avenues to have the Electoral Commissioner render due account for her actions, following the declaration of the presidential results on December 9.

His statement comes after all efforts to have the Electoral Commission Chair mount the witness box for cross-examination have so far proved futile in the ongoing Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court.



Addressing the media after today’s hearing he noted, “We mean it when we say we will explore all options and take this matter to it’s logical conclusion”.



The Supreme Court today dismissed an application of review by the Petitioner on the dismissal to have his case re-opened.



The court presided over by Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah ruled that the arguments by the Counsel for the Petitioner did not meet conditionalities needed to have the request granted.

Sammy Gyamfi however expressed disappointment that the rulings of the apex court have not gone in favour of the Petitioner John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, although the decision of the Supreme Court prevails, John Mahama has not been given a fair hearing adding that Jean Mensa is being shielded.



“We are disappointed that in our opinion, the petitioner is not been given a fair hearing. We are dissatisfied that in our opinion the EC Chairperson is being shielded, we are dissatisfied that in our opinion and as articulated by Counsel for the petitioner, known principles of law and statutes that our parliament had passed that the court has previously applied are not being applied to this case...but the decision of the court is what prevails.”



The Election Petition will continue on March 4, 2021 for judgment.