Weija dam opened again, 5 gates to spill barely a month after massive floods

Weija.jpeg Some homes submerged in the floods after the dam spillage in early October

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barely a month after the massive dam spillage from the Weija Dam that caused flooding in many homes in the area, some gates of the dam have been reopened.

A statement from the office of the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Tina Gifty Mensah, indicated that, as of Thursday morning, some 5 gates with levels totaling 47.9ft have been opened to spill water out of the dam.

The notice further cautioned residents in the area and its environs to be on the look-out and to vacate all their residences, shops, and the like to avoid any casualties.

“The levels will soar higher in the course of the day,” it further added.

Below is the full statement:

COMMUNIQUE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR WEIJA-GBAWE CONSTITUENCY ON THE DAM SPILLAGE

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive for Weija-Gbawe Municipality, Hon. P.K.B. Kumor inform all residents that 5 gates with levels totaling 47.9ft of the Weija dam has been opened to spill water out of the dam.

Residents are, however, advised to be on the watch-out and also vacate from all residential apartments, shops, and offices situated in the spillage ways to avoid casualties.



We are informed that the levels will soar higher in the course of the day, hence the appeal on all residents to move to safer or higher grounds in the meantime.

Thank you.

-signed-

Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah (Hon)



Background:

Hundreds of houses in Weija, Tetegu, and the surrounding areas were flooded early in October, leaving many residents displaced as a result of the spillage by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) from the Weija Dam.

According to GWCL, the rainy situation in the Eastern Region during the period contributed to the rise of the water level in the Weija Dam.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
