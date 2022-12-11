'Welcome back to Ghana Hajia Qatar and Alhaji Qatar' - Sam George mocks NAPO, Ursula

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has mocked two of his colleagues on the side of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The two are: Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization.



In a December 8, 2022 post on his verified social media pages, Sam George posted a photo of the two on the floor of Parliament.



He captioned it thus: "Welcome back to Ghana Hajia Qatar and Alhaji Qatar. Now unblock our SIMs and reduce fuel for us!"



Opoku-Prempeh popularly referred to as NAPO and Ursula had returned to Parliament after spending time in Qatar to support the Black Stars campaign.



The two were last seen publicly in a Qatari stadium beaming with smiles after the Black Stars beat South Korea 3 - 2.



Their return coincided with the exit of the Black Stars who finished bottom of Group H with two losses and a win.

The decision by Ursula, NAPO and other NPP MPs to fly to Qatar at a time Parliament was debating the 2023 budget drew a lot of criticism.



See Sam George's post below:







SARA