Western North: 18 pick forms for NDC Primaries, three to go unopposed

NDC Logo

Source: GNA

Some 18 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirants have picked forms to contest the primaries in eight constituencies in Western North Region.

Three persons, including the incumbent Member of Parliament, picked their forms in the Aowin constituency.



They are Dr Joseph Yensu, a Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Wilbert Petty Brentum, a mining consultant and the incumbent member of Parliament Oscar Ofori Larbi.



Emmanuel Adanse Bonah, Sam Jerome, regional communication officer, frank Pedro Asare, former constituency Youth Organiser and Kofi Benteh Afful picked forms to contest in the Wiawso constituency.



In the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituency, three persons Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, Adjinah Kwame Obeng and Bright Asamoah Brefo picked forms to contest while the incumbent member of Parliament for Bia West Dr Augustine Tawiah, Abdul Musah and Mustapha Tanko Amadu would contest in the Bia West constituency.



The incumbent member of Parliament for Bia East, Richard Acheampong and Felix Nanor Tetteh would contest in the Bia East constituency.



Three members of Parliament Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency, Joseph Betino MP for Suaman constituency and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Member of Parliament Juaboso constituency would, however, go to the polls unopposed as they were the only persons to pick forms in their respective constituencies at the close of nomination.

George Ofori Danquah, NDC Regional Secretary, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the party would receive the filed forms at the various constituency offices between the 20th and 22nd of March while vetting would come off between the 27th and 29th March.



He further called on aspirants and their supporters to run their campaigns devoid of insults and personal attacks so that the party would be united after the primaries to wrestle power from the NPP in 2024.



He also cautioned that the party would deal with any aspirant, who violated the rules and guidelines governing the parliamentary primaries.



Meanwhile, Akontotombra constituency primaries had been put on hold.



Ofori Danquah said the decision was in the interest of the party and formed part of the party’s strategy to win back that seat and stressed that nominations would be open at the right time.