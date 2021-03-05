Western North residents welcome Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court of Ghana

Some residents of Sefwi-Asawinso and Kojina in the Waiwso Municipality of the Western North Region have called on Ghanaians especially political activists to accept the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in good faith.

According to them, the Supreme Court judgement should not divide or bring chaos and disturbances in any part of the country but rather ensure togetherness.



Others were of the view that, ensuring peace after the verdict should be the responsibility of all since that was the only way to ensure unity and development.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the verdict, some commended former President John Dramani Mahama for taking the matter to the appropriate quarters to seek redress.



Others however disagreed with the outcome, but some were of the view that they have no option than to accept what the court has declared.



A tomatoes seller and a mother of three, Madam Akosua Samaah said, if there is any form of disturbances it is women and children who will suffer the most and therefore appealed to all to accept the verdict to ensure national cohesion.

"Am pleading to Ghanaians especially political party leaders to accept the verdict on the election petition to ensure peace and stability in the nation".



"Let me commend the Supreme Court for using less than four months to decide on the case, by this the government will have no excuse than to deliver", a student said.



A second hand clothes dealer, Mr Kwaku Acheampong, welcomed the news and called on the government to hit the ground running.



For his part, a shop attendant, asked political parties to be vigilant since according to him, elections were won at the polling stations.