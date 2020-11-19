What Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wrote in Rawlings's book of condolence

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

While the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings is still a shock to many, people from all walks have expressed their condolences.

The government on Monday opened the book of condolence to persons in higher authority to pen their messages to the departed former president at the Accra International Conference Centre.



With statesmen, ambassadors, the general public granted the chance to eulogize the late president, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's words written in the book has gained some attention.



According to an image available to GhanaWeb, the King of the Asante kingdom wrote, “Agyewodin, fare thee well, my president and brother.”

See the image below:



