What a kleptocratic regime! - Kwakye Ofosu on Cecilia Dapaah's stolen monies

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is an aide to John Mahama

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy minister has commented on the report of huge sums of monies missing from the residence of Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

He classified the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government as a "kleptocratic regime."



A kleptocracy is a society or system ruled by people who use their power to steal their country's resources or a government by people who use their power to steal their country's resources.



In an earlier post on Facebook, he shared The Chronicle newspaper's July 21, 2023 frontpage which carried the story with the caption, "Ei."



In a second post hours later, the aide to former president John Dramani Mahama wrote: "What a kleptocratic regime!"

Government has yet to formally respond to the news that the Minister had been burgled by two former house helps who made away with over a million dollars, 300,000 euros, an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis and other valuables.



The incident came into the public domain after the minister and her husband filed a case against the two accused and about five accomplices.



