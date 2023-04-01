What arrogance, what do you know about democracy? - Pratt blasts Kamala Harris over LGBTQI+

Kamala Harris, Vice president US and Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has lambasted the Vice president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris over her comment on the issue of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in Ghana.

According to Kwasi Pratt, Americans want to impose practices that are against national norms in the country, while they oppose polygamy, deeming it illegal for someone to marry more than a wife in their nation.



He maintained that Harris is unqualified to lecture Ghanaians on human rights issues because human rights violations are common in her home country.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ on March 30, 2023, Pratt contended that it felt disrespectful for the vice president to visit Africa and give merely $100 million for five African countries to share.



“If you like, go abroad and say because you are a Muslim, you have married two, and see the kind of things they will do to you.



“You see, Kamala Harris or whatever she is called, there is no place that such people have gone and there is peace.

“You have come to Africa and for five African countries and you’re giving them 100 million dollars for them to share. And you won’t keep quiet. Are you the one to teach us democracy?



“If you people know about democracy, will there be racism in your country? If you know democracy, will you people go to Iraq and kill over one million people? How do you understand democracy?



“What annoys me is that, for someone to leave her country and come and dictate to us as if she has more sense than us, I mean what arrogance? And when she was done, she said she has given us 20 million dollars, what are we using 20 million dollars for?



It may be recalled that Kamala Harris spoke on the issue of LGBTQ+ activities while responding to a question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, 2023, she said that for her, the LGBTQ+ issue was one that bordered on human rights.



She added that every person has the right to live as he/she wants.

“Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues and equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.



“And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally.



“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change,” she stressed.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:













Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





AM/SARA