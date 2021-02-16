What else are you doing in court? – Kwaku Azar to Mahama

Legal Luminary, Professor Kwaku Asare

Professor Kwaku Asare is wondering what the petitioner in the ongoing Supreme Court case over the 2020 election is still looking for in the wake of the dismissal of his latest motion.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 16, dismissed an application filed by former President John Mahama to have his case re-opened.



The apex court panel of seven Chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah said they find no merit in the application and proceed with the ongoing case without any hesitation.



Commenting on the development on Facebook, the law professor said: “This goes with the unanimous rejection of the petitioner’s request for production, interrogatories, and request for admissions from the election manager”.



“But if you cannot get discovery and you cannot examine the election manager, what exactly do you expect to get from the Court?. If they would have given you more they would have started by giving you a full plate.”

A spokesperson for the petitioner Dominic Ayine said the Supreme Court’s ruling on the motion for the reopening of the petitioner’s case is unhelpful to Ghanaians.



“We think that the court by this decision has not done Ghanaians a great service. The justices have not given us a reason to believe that they want Ghanaians to know the truth about what happened in the election even though the figures keep changing till date. Why does the court treat her (Jean Mensa) like a private citizen,” he told the media after court hearing Tuesday.



