What is happening in the NDC worrying – John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has bemoaned the confusion that is rocking the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, John Boadu said that the fact that the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, has decided to contest the current Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for the chairmanship position is worrying.



He added that Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo blaming each other for past decisions taken in the party does not augur well for the party.



“It is unfortunate that two stalwarts of the party are competing at this time. It is very worrying. It leads to the leakage of the secrets of the party.



“It is painful. You see, you work as a group, and although you are the leader, you will only lead in the process of decision-making, it is not your personal decision. You meet and take certain decisions, and as a leader, you will be leading the process, but now, because of personal competition, you are being blamed for it, and it is affecting the entire party.



“That is the damage I see. I will not say that because I’m an NPP member, I’m happy about what is happening in the NDC. It is very worrying because the work we do as party leaders involves a lot of risks,” he said in Twi.

The former NPP General Secretary said that when leaders of a party take risks and are blamed at the end of the day for them, it sets a bad precedent.



Meanwhile, Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw has been re-elected as the National Women’s Organizer of the NDC.



George Opare Addo has also been re-elected as the National Youth Organizer of the party.



The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North staved off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi, his sole opponent in the election that took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, and the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



IB/BOG