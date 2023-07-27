What we know about Cecilia Dapaah's late brother who was Otumfuo's sub-chief

The late Nana Akwasi Essan II

A brother of embattled former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah has come up in the matter of missing US$1 million from her Abelemkpe residence, which news was reported on July 21.

Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere was the first to introduce the late Nana Akwasi Essan II to the conversation, linking him to US$800,000 of the missing sum.



In giving a profile of the man who died at the age of 60, Adom-Otchere emphasized that he had done well for himself by way of businesses that he owned prior to death.



Three major points Adom-Otchere said about the deceased were:



a. He was Numuahene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The Asantehene was actually the Chief Mourner at his burial in a flyer sighted by GhanaWeb



b. He was a farmer and contractor

c. He was also into the manufacture and supply of security boots, an outfit that supplied boots in Ghana and the sub-region.



He died in 2022 and was buried in the same year; before the burial, he was laid in state at the family house at Bantama, near Bantama Parliament, Bantama High Street between 27 – 28 April 2022.



The Good Evening Ghana host explained on the July 25 edition of his show that the late brother, gave the sum of US$800,000 to their late mother, who also transferred same to Cecilia Dapaah with the agreement of other siblings.



"This is Nana Akwasi Essan II, he is a chief and Cecilia Dapaah’s brother who unfortunately died at early and ripe age of 60 and that happened very recently and soon after, the mother also died.



"The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.

"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60."



Adom-Otchere also spoke extensively about the source of other cash sums discovered to have been stolen by the house maids.











SARA

Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



