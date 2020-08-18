General News

Where are the mathematical sets for WASSCE candidates? - IFEST questions

Executive Director of Institute For Educational Studies (IFEST), Peter Partey Anti, has questioned the much talked about Maths set instruments (MSI) that has been procured by the Education Ministry for use by students currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to IFEST when students were writing their core mathematics paper on Monday about 78% of students who wrote the paper per their survey across the nation did not have the mathematics set.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the Executive Director for IFEST, questioned where the maths set have gone.



"If at the end of the day these things have not been delivered then we are asking the Ministry of Education to tell us the current state of the procurement process.” the Executive Director of IFEST, Peter Partey Anti said to Citi News.

The Ministry of Education reached an agreement with Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited that will see the company supplying 853,009 units of the Kapek Scientific Mathematical Instruments.



Presenting the Finance Committee report for approval of $3.2 million tax waiver on the importation of the mathematical sets, Chairman of the Committee, Mark Assibey Yeboah said the procurement of the Kapek branded Scientific Mathematical Instruments will combat examination malpractices which had been aided especially by use of mathematical sets and calculators in examination halls by candidates in all WAEC examinations.



He added that the two-in-one functionality of the instruments which comes as a cheaper alternative to acquiring them individually will also help to improve the rating of the certificate issued by the examining body and boost confidence in the nation’s educational systems.

