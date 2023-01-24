Who told you we are unhappy with our leadership? – NDC MP to party’s national executives

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has criticised the national executives of his party, the National Democratic Congress, for replacing the leadership of the minority caucus.

According to him, the replacement of the leadership of the minority caucus was totally necessary.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP questioned whether any of the NDC MPs have told the party, they are unhappy with their leadership.



“The timing is completely wrong. What is the basis for changing our parliamentary leadership?



“They are only taking away the most experienced leaders and bringing the less experienced ones. Nobody told them we are dissatisfied with the leadership. Who told them we are unhappy with their performance,” he said.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Abaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.



