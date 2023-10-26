Why Justice Atuguba only went into politics briefly but opted out

Justice William Atuguba was once in politics for a very brief time

One of the most revered, retired Justices of the Supreme Court, William Atuguba, has briefly explained why his stint in politics was only for a brief moment.

He explained that although he tried to do politics alongside his law practice, he had to quickly opt out after he noticed he could not handle how it is handled in the country.



He stressed that usually, people who have political affiliations tend to be influenced by that when they have to speak on issues.



“I don’t like to talk about people, but try to know a bit about the political background of people when they are talking on issues and you can see whether that background influences and directs what they say.



“I may be wrong. I’ve been a private lawyer and a judge for many years. Politics? I went into it very briefly and opted out because of the nature of it. I’ve said this on platforms before… that time, it was called the Popular Front Party… that was the time… mine is pro-good governance for the interest of the people. Whatever system is doing that, that’s my own,” he said.



Justice William Atuguba said this when he spoke to JoyNews in an interview on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

AE/BB