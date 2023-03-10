Why Volta went crazy for Akufo-Addo during Independence Day celebrations

Generally, the excitement that follows the celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day in a selected region is expected.

Since 2019, President Akufo-Addo has taken the celebrations to various regions including the Northern Region (Tamale), Ashanti Region (Kumasi), and the Central Region (Cape Coast).



The reception has been amazing so far, with various reasons ascribed to same.



Volta Region wasn’t any different. Cheers, singing, music and dance greeted the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his arrival at the parade grounds on Monday, March 6, 2023.



What Volta residents said:



There had to be a reason for the excitement preceding the event, and what better persons to explain that than the indigenes of the township?



So prior to the event, GhanaWeb spoke to a few residents who explained what the anticipation and enthusiasm were about.



From what they had to say, the organization of the event in Adaklu, close to the Ho township is a delight because, not only will it bring in visitors, but it will also bring good business opportunities to them, at least within the period.



“I’m very happy. A lot of people will be coming in. We’ll see and experience a lot,” one person said.





Another who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu said,



“I’m feeling very glad. This is the first time they are holding independence in Volta region so I’m very excited. Because of the Independence Day celebrations, more people are coming in and are buying more”.



“I’m glad because hosting the 6th March in the Volta Region will bring development. We are also happy because of some plans the President has for Volta Region. And the president has lifted the banner of Volta Region high,” he added.



Akufo-Addo's grand entrance with horses and police dispatch riders:



The excitement was evident when President Akufo-Addo arrived with his wife at the Youth Resource Center in Adaklu for the 6th March parade.



As the announcer poured accolades on the president, screams from the crowd followed.



Colourful displays from fleets of cars, motorcycles, and horses ushered the president into the venue for the celebrations.

At least, 20 motorcycles preceded the arrival of the president before some V8, presumable the president's security detail.



And at least, 20 horse riders sandwiched the president’s vehicle, which was being driven majestically into the ground of the celebration.



The president, in a white shirt and black trousers, and his wife, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, alighted from the vehicle and were welcomed by the organisers of the programme.



He then proceeded to the set stage for the National Anthem of Ghana to be sung.



Watch Akufo-Addo’s arrival in the video below:







Volta Region excitedly responds to Akufo-Addo’s ‘Fellow Ghanaians’



The president’s ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ signature appeared to have truly trickled down to the very grassroots of the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, while speaking at the resource centre during the 66th Independence Day anniversary also made this statement in the early part of his Independence Day speech.



Expressing their great joy about the decision to bring the ceremony to the region, it was a heart-warming moment at the centre when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo uttered the famous words and the crowd responded in an even more enchanting way.







History of booing in Volta Region:



Although not directly related to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it could be largely said that the presidency has not really had a lot of popularity in the region in recent times.



Particularly following the booing of the Vice President during the 2022 Hogbetsotso Za of the Anlo people, questions were raised about the reception of Voltarians towards the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He became the victim of a booing incident when he was addressing a packed gathering of celebrants at the 2022 Hogbetsotso Za of the Anlo people of the Volta Region on Saturday, November 5.



In videos and other reports that emerged thereafter, it was unclear what exactly was the reason for the booing incident on the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, a member of the Hogbetsotso Planning Committee, Agbotadua Kumasah, explained that it was when the vice president got to talking about the economy that the people began to agitate.



According to him, the Vice President irritated the people when he began talking about non-existent projects his government has spearheaded.







