Why are you in court if you are not Mahama's spokesperson? – Frank Davies blasts Asiedu Nketia

On more than one occasion in court on Friday, 29, 2021, Asiedu Nketia remarked “My Lord, I don’t speak for the petitioner,” as a response to questions asked by counsels for the Electoral Commission and Nana Akufo-Addo, during his cross-examination.

It was a running theme in Asiedu Nketia’s first appearance in court as he was grilled by lawyer Amenuvor of the EC and Akoto Ampaw for Nana Akufo-Addo, the first and second respondents respectively.



This attitude of his rattled Lawyer Frank Davies, spokesperson of the legal team of Nana Akufo-Addo.



Frank Davies in a press conference after the court’s sitting said Asiedu Nketia was being cocky with his answers to the questions.



He angrily expressed that if Asiedu Nketia does not consider himself as the spokesperson for the petitioner then why did he consent to be his witness.

“When Mr. Asiedu Nketia mounted the witness box in court today. He was largely evasive and for every question that was posed to him, his immediate response was that ‘I do not speak for the petitioner’. This is someone who in paragraph two of his own witness statement stated clearly that he was to lend aid to the petition filed by the petitioner.”



“So how can you come to court as a witness for a party and when you are asked questions in court, your response is that I don’t speak for the petitioner? Then why are you in the court? He thinks he can be evasive and elusive as he was in 2012 and 2013. This time around, he would not be lucky,” Mr. Davies said.



The Court after throwing out seven paragraphs of Asiedu Nketia’s witness statement adjourned sitting to February 1, 2021.



