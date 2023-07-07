Why do you attack LGBTQI+ community who aren't asking for marriage rights? - Amnesty Country Director

Genevieve Partington, Country Director for Amnesty International

The Country Director for Amnesty International, Genevieve Partington, has voiced her concerns and disappointment over the introduction of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill that seeks to criminalize their activities.

According to her, the bill is a deliberate attack on a community whose activities do not harm anyone so there is no need to mount an attack on them.



Speaking in a media interview, Genevieve Partington expressed her disappointment at the growing support within the Ghanaian community for the passage of the bill.



She highlighted that the LGBTQ+ community has not sought marriage rights or any special privileges, emphasizing that their existence and activities should not be targeted or criminalized.



“I’m sure they are very sad and disappointed that Ghanaians are pushing for this, again they are sitting in their corner, they have not asked for marriage rights, they have not asked for anything.



"So, why is it that we have decided to get a bill and attack their community, I see it as an attack and I feel that, let us be more empathetic, let us live in harmony,” she said.

She called on Parliament to reject the bill completely, asserting that it unfairly singles out and criminalizes a minority group.



“You know the parliamentarians will tell you otherwise that the bill in its current state is good and they have reviewed it but it’s not good. So, for Amnesty International, the way forward is the bill should be thrown out completely.



"It shouldn’t even exist. But because of democracy, we have to discuss. So, I was happy that yesterday, there was a discussion, although I must admit I was disappointed in some of the parliamentarians for making the discussion a personal attack rather than an objective debate,” she added.



On July 5, 2023, the members of parliament convened to deliberate on the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities.



It also aims to prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.

