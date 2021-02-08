Why so many soldiers around you if you have nothing to hide? – Banahene asks Jean Mensa

A member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has queried why the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensa is protected by so many military officers.

"If you have nothing to hide, why do you need 17 soldiers protecting you? Owusu Banahene questioned while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's The platform programme



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has justified why the EC boss is being protected by the military.



In a post, he said: “This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could. Her security at the home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys security attention. But she understands she has to endure it. And, some of us have a problem with that?”

However, Banahene disagrees because according to him, not even President Akufo-Addo has that many soldiers around him.



"17 soldiers??? what will anybody do to you...it means you've done something which makes you think that somebody is out to get you...What do you need soldiers for? it means you are hiding something" he opined.



