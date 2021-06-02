Wisconsin's NPP TESCON calls on the speaker of parliament

Wisconsin's NPP TESCON with the Alban Bagbin and Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Wisconsin NPP TESCON

The leadership of the Wisconsin University College branch of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) called on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The team implored the Speaker to institute a mentorship and training program for students in the various tertiary institutions in the country.



The Speaker expressed concerns about the educational system in the country saying it needed to be organised in a manner that encourages creativity.



“Unfortunately, our educational system is not too good. We mostly develop one aspect of our brains - which - is the memory. And so what they teach you is what you chew, accumulate and accommodate. And so when they ask you a question, you try to reproduce that. Our educational system doesn’t teach many of to be creative to come up with our own ideas”. The speaker noted that, both youth development and empowerment were very essential and both must go hand in hand.



“The youth empowerment is towards empowering you economically, spiritually, socially, educationally and the rest but the development is a different thing all together,” he said.

He called on students to read more books to compliment their lecture notes, and apply open-mindedness to understand the complexity of the current global system.



“All that you learnt in classroom – your formal education - can only give you only 5% of what you will achieve as an individual. When you now convert what you learn into skills and competences, that skills and competences will give you 25 %.



He added that, "the catalyst that will propel you to the altitude that you want to reach is attitude. That you have the saying that your attitude determines your altitude that is 70% and you cannot develop any better attitude when you listen to the same advice of the yesteryears.”