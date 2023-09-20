Wraps, polythene bags, 32 envelopes etc.: The obscure places Cecilia Dapaah hid wads of cash at home

Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed the hiding spots where they discovered money hidden in the former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah's residences during a search operation.

According to the latest court documents filed by the OSP, they initiated a search at Cecilia Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence following reports of substantial sums of money being stolen by her house helps.



The search, conducted on July 24, 2023, resulted in the discovery of cash amounts totalling $590,000 and ¢2,862,007.



Subsequent searches were carried out at two other properties owned by the dismissed Minister, located in Cantonments and Tesano, both in Accra.



The OSP described how the discovered money had been concealed, among others in wraps, polythene bags, clothing items and 32 envelopes.



These were hidden in obscure locations within the residences, some even labelled and described.



“The monies were craftily concealed in wraps, polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelopes, and were buried and secreted in obscure places in the residence, some with labels and descriptions,” the Office is quoted in a report by Myjoyonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb.

This development is part of the OSP's ongoing efforts to confirm the seizure of suspected ill-gotten properties belonging to Madam Dapaah and the freezing of her bank accounts.



Not too long ago, the OSP seized millions in cash from the former minister and ordered the freezing of certain bank accounts with transactions totalling over ¢40 million.



However, an Accra High Court initially refused to confirm the seizures and freezing orders, instructing the OSP to return the seized amounts to Cecilia Dapaah. Nevertheless, the Special Prosecutor is back in court, seeking confirmation of the seizures.



According to JoyNews, the documents filed in court by the Office of the Special Prosecutor suggest that the former minister allegedly possesses millions of cedis whose source she could not substantiate. Additionally, new allegations have arisen that an account belonging to the deceased brother of the former Minister continues to transfer funds to Cecilia Dapaah's accounts.



Background:



Two house helps employed by Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are currently facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing substantial sums of money and items from the couple's Abelemkpe residence in Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and face five counts of theft.



These alleged thefts transpired between July and October 2022, during which the house helps reportedly pilfered personal belongings belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah. These items include a collection of clothing valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth $95,000.



In addition to these thefts, Ms. Botwe is accused of stealing six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belong to the Minister's husband.



GA/SARA