You can’t afford to miss Jean Mensa’s cross-examination – Sammy Gyamfi tells Ghanaians

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

If statements by spokespersons for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections are anything to go by, then the much-anticipated cross-examination of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa will be one hell of a legal box office.

First, it was Abraham Amaliba demanding a national holiday for the day Tsatsu will face-off with Jean Mensa and now Sammy Gyamfi asking Ghanaians to make it a point not to miss the showdown.



To him, that day will be the day the rigging and vote-padding schemes executed by the EC, the first respondent will be exposed.



Sammy Gyamfi on Asempa FM declined to give details into how Tsatsu will ‘expose’ Jean Mensa but emphasized that it was going to be an experience that will leave lasting memories on people.



The NDC National Communication Officer says that the cross-examination of Jean Mensa will be the crowning moment of the hearing and that it will be a ‘thunderbolt’ experience.



He notes that by the time Jean Mensa is discharged from the witness box, people would appreciate the basis for John Mahama’s decision to reject the results of the 2020 election.



Sammy Gyamfi maintained on Asempa FM that, on the day, Jean Mensa’s credibility will be tested that people will realize that the errors in the declaration were not mere mistakes.

“People should wait for the cross-examination of Jean Mensa by Tsatsu Tsikata. There are a lot of things going on but we don’t want to pre-empt. That day certain things will be settled. We will know whether it was a slip or just a mistake. We will see.



You cannot afford to miss that. That will be the climax of the election petition. We will see if the figure she declared was a mere error. Just wait for that thunderbolt. People’s credibility will be tested and all the issues we’ve raised will be settled,” he said on Asempa FM.



Jean Mensa is expected to mount the witness box next after the cross-examination of Rojo Mettle Nunoo, the third witness of the petitioner.



During the court’s last sitting on Friday, February 5, 2021, Mettle-Nunoo’s statement was debated and five of the paragraphs struck out.



He will be cross-examined on Monday, February 8 when the court reconvenes.



