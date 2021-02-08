You can't run away from cross-examination – Tsatsu to Jean Mensa

Lead counsel for former President John Mahama, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata

Lead counsel of John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition hearing has insisted that witnesses for the first respondent ought to make appearance in the witness box for cross-examination.

This follows a submission by the Lawyer of the Electoral Commissioner, Justin Amenuvor, that his side wishes to close their case after Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata closed his case for further arguments.



Lawyer Amenuvor argued that based on the evidence and cross-examinations of all three witnesses of the Petitioner, there was no need to provide any witness.



But Lawyer Tsikata in disagreement noted that the first respondent had put in a level of commitment to the court by admitting during the case management stage of the hearing that it has some witness, even to the extent of filing a witness statement.



Hence, "This witness cannot run away from cross-examination," he told the Supreme Court.

Also, Lawyer for the second respondent, Akoto Ampaw, said his side has also withdrawn from presenting a witness.



According to him, the Petitioner has so far not provided any substantive case thus he sees" no need to testify".



In Akoto Ampaw's words, "In our view, they have not specified the burden of truth."



Following further deliberations and arguments, the apex court presided by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has adjourned the hearing to Tuesday, February 9, 2021, for legal arguments.