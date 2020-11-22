You disrespected Rawlings – Bawumia tells NDC over probity and accountability march

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has questioned the logic in the opposition National Democratic Congress's (NDC) decision to disrespect its founder Jerry John Rawlings while he was alive only to make a sudden U-turn after his death.

He observed that their conduct is a sign of dishonesty and hypocrisy, considering how leaders of the party unleashed 'attack dogs' on the former President when he disagreed with them in certain decisions.



Speaking to students of the Yendi Senior High School on Saturday, Dr Bawumia reminded the NDC of how it called the man names prior to his death only to seek to score some political points by pretending nothing was at stake.



“When Jerry John Rawlings was alive they were not marching for probity and accountability, they were rather disrespecting him. They were calling him the barking dog, the Volta God. Isn’t it the case? They got babies with sharp teeth to attack him…isn’t that the case? Today now that he is dead they say they are marching for probity and accountability. Their march should be a march for hypocrisy and dishonesty…that is the march they should be marching”, he lashed out.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its decision to embark on a march in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings who is also the founder of the party.



The march, which has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 26, is to recognise the principles of probity and accountability that Mr. Rawlings stood for.



The Party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a statement last Thursday noted that recent developments in the country seek to undermine the former statesman’s effort to uphold public accountability to citizens.