You fed Mahama, NDC untruths to cover your shortcomings – EC’s Lawyer to Mettle-Nunoo

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness for John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 election petition

Counsel for the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission, Justin Amenuvor, has told the 3rd witness of the petitioner in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo (Rojo Mettle) that his witness statement before the Supreme Court is not a true testimony of events.

According to him, the 3rd witness lied to the petitioner John Dramani Mahama and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he failed at the job he was tasked to do in the EC’s strong room as an agent for the party and its flagbearer.



During cross-examination Monday, EC’s lawyer sort to question the credibility of the witness.



He contends that the witness’s testimony about happenings in the strong room is not authentic but that it was cooked to make up for what he describes as lapses in the testimonies of the 1st and 2nd witnesses – John Asiedu Nketia and Dr. Michael Kpessah Whyte.



“I further put it to you that you couched them after you heard the wobble testimony of the first and second witnesses of the petitioner”, he said.



But Rojo Mettle disagrees.



“That is not true, I’m giving my own testimony as a team member representing the flagbearer”, he replied.

Lawyer Justin Amenuvor insisted the witness’s testimony was not good enough.



“Your witness statement and evidence that you have given is a bad explanation for the bad job that you did for the petitioner”, he insisted.



He said the witness lied to John Dramani Mahama and members of the NDC after he failed at what he was tasked to do.



“In order to hide your shortcomings, you went to the petitioner and party faithful and fed them untruths”.



But the witness wouldn’t take any of that. He stood his grounds to defend his credibility and integrity.