You got Akufo-Addo's LGBTQ+ comments wrong - Titus Glover takes on Speaker of Parliament

Speaker Alban Bagbin Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament of Tema East, Titus Glover believes Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin did not understand Akufo-Addo's comments on the anti-gay bill when US Vice President paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

The LGBTQ+ conversation has dominated media and social media discussions in the last couple of days after US Vice President Kamala Harris raised the issue during a joint press conference with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was at the said event said Ghana had not yet passed an anti-LGBTQ law and will step in after the process to pass the LGBTQ+ ends in Parliament.

“It hasn’t been passed, so the statement that there is a legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate. Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in," Akufo-Addo, in answering a question posed by a US journalist accompanying Kamala Harris.

The response from President Akufo-Addo attracted a response from the Speaker who urged him to stay out of the business of Parliament.

Speaking on the LGBTQ+ subject on TV3, Titus Glover said Akufo-Addo did not mean that he was going to interfere in the affairs of parliament with his comments.

“[President Akufo-Addo] said he will come in after the whole process in Parliament. Mr Speaker, you totally got the President wrong,” Titus Glover said as quoted by 3news.

