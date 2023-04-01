You got Akufo-Addo's LGBTQ+ comments wrong - Titus Glover takes on Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Former Member of Parliament of Tema East, Titus Glover believes Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin did not understand Akufo-Addo's comments on the anti-gay bill when US Vice President paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

The LGBTQ+ conversation has dominated media and social media discussions in the last couple of days after US Vice President Kamala Harris raised the issue during a joint press conference with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was at the said event said Ghana had not yet passed an anti-LGBTQ law and will step in after the process to pass the LGBTQ+ ends in Parliament.



“It hasn’t been passed, so the statement that there is a legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate. Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in," Akufo-Addo, in answering a question posed by a US journalist accompanying Kamala Harris.



The response from President Akufo-Addo attracted a response from the Speaker who urged him to stay out of the business of Parliament.

Speaking on the LGBTQ+ subject on TV3, Titus Glover said Akufo-Addo did not mean that he was going to interfere in the affairs of parliament with his comments.



“[President Akufo-Addo] said he will come in after the whole process in Parliament. Mr Speaker, you totally got the President wrong,” Titus Glover said as quoted by 3news.



JE/KPE