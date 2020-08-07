General News

‘You have no excuse whatsoever’ – Sabo Abdul Rahman to students

Communications member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Adams Sabo Abdul-Rahman says this year’s WASSCE students have no excuse to be unable to answer examination questions and to attack invigilators.

Discussing the issue of final year student attacking invigilators and WASCE officials in some schools on the goodmorning Africa morning show on Pan African TV, the communications member made this submission that there is no way students have to complain about examination questions, even to the extent of attacking people.



The responsibility of a student is to learn and so they have no excuse to complain of difficult questions and claim they have not seen the questions before.



“We have syllabus and curriculum which contains all that is suppose to be teach, and so examiner will set questions outside the syllabus. Examiners do not set queastions outside the curriculum, so what excuse do they have? They have no excuse” he mentioned in the program monitored by Ghanacrusader.com.



He adds that in this era of free education, free foods, accommodation, books and other thing already provided, this is the time that the performance of students is expected to shoot up.



He again said that if the president buys past questions for them and organize workshops to train teachers on how to help students tackle examinations and familiarize themselves with examination question structures; how can they come out and complain.

Mr. Sabo Rahman believes the students have no excuse and as such they are reaping the fruit of their laziness. According to him some of them and other people passed their examinations with flying colours without even knowing that past questions exist. He urged Ghanaians to stop politicizing the mayhem in the various schools and do the right thing. The NPP man says the situation at hand must be checked, as it is not right on the part of these students to attack people and blame the government.



Adams Sabo also posited that it is not the will or expectations to have these children as our future leaders with these behaviors; there should be proper measures to shape the behaviors of these students, because if care is not taken they will come after elders tommorrow with this same attitude.



“We should not politicize this, proper checks should rather be in place, in the times of fomer prsident John Jerry Rawlings where all sectors of the country was funtioning well in accordance to all the law because of the fear in the military control. Nobody dares disobey but now see what is going on; if we hail them today, these same children will come after us tommorrow.”



Adams Sabo Abdul-Rahman believes students of nowadays can do better by taking their books and studies serious.

