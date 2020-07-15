General News

You’ll remain where you are if you always depend on others – Carruthers Tetteh

A visually impaired advocate for the less privileged, Carruthers Tetteh, has urged the disabled in society to learn to be independent as always depending on others will hinder their progress in life.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Carruthers noted that every human has been blessed with many abilities from God and losing one of these abilities doesn’t mean you can’t do anything for yourself.



“God has blessed us with a lot of abilities, the ability to see, the ability to hear, the ability to walk… the fact that you have lost one or two abilities does not make you a disabled person. Always say to yourself ‘I can make it’,” he said.



Carruthers who is a paralegal, awaiting an opportunity to enter the Ghana Law School urged the physically challenged to learn to create opportunities for themselves instead of always waiting for someone to do that for them.

“Don’t make your mind that I need to fall on this person before I can make it. Sometimes you have to create the opportunities yourself. Sometimes you have to make that step, sometimes you have to make that move, if you say you’re always depending on someone you’ll always remain where you are,” he said.



He, however, entreated government and other stakeholders to give the physically challenged all the needed support to succeed in life.





