You’re welcome to the hot seat – Speaker of Parliament to new minority leadership

Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (left) with the deputy Minority leader, Kofi Armah Buah

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has welcomed the new leadership of the minority caucus of the House.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, February 2, 2023, Bagbin said that the new minority leaders are well experienced and will be instrumental to the proceeding of the House.



“On behalf of the House and my part, I welcome them to the hot seat of the leadership of my Parliament and I want to emphasise, hot seat of the leadership of Parliament.



“Congratulation and I wish you well,” Bagbin said in the 1st Sitting of the 3 Session of the 8th Parliament of Ghana.



The Speaker of Parliament also commended the former leaders of the minority caucus which was led by Haruna Iddrisu.



The NDC leadership appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

He replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, was also appointed as the Deputy Minority Leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



IB/BOG