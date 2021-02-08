You talk too much - Judge to Mettle-Nunoo

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo is Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama's third witness

Third witness for the petitioner, in the Election Petition case, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, appears to have gone a bit too far with his utterings at Monday’s sitting at the Supreme Court.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo who was testifying via video call appeared to have very lengthy responses to some questions posed to him, with rather ‘aggressive’ answers at certain points.



At one such point, a member of the 7-member panel, Yaw Apau felt it was becoming unsuitable and hence called him out.



Lawyer for the second respondent, Akoto Ampaw, had put it to the witness that paragraph 10 of his (Rojo's) statement was not found in the second witness' (Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte's) statement.



Rojo, who is a witness for John Dramani Mahama, while answering the question, begun with his usual explanation.

But Justice Yaw Apau, quickly cut in and said, "at times you talk too much".



Although he took the Judge's submission in good faith, Mettle-Nunoo explained that his background as a lecturer was partly the reason behind his long answers to questions asked.



The judge thus advised him to keep his answers short and precise.