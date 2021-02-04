You threatened Jean Mensa’s life and now have a problem with her security? - Otchere-Darko

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC Chair

Danquah Institute founder Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has wondered why some people have a problem with the heavy security around Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa despite, according to him, the several attacks and threats on her life.

There has been no love lost between Mrs Mensa and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) since she took office.



After the December 2020 polls, the NDC accused her of stealing victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The party is currently challenging the presidential results in court.



Mrs Mensa’s office, home and personal security have seen up-scaling on several occasions, leading to social media commentary about the necessity for it.

In her defence, Mr Otchere-Darko wrote on social media: “This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could”.



“Her security at home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police”, he noted.



“I am not sure she enjoys the security attention”, the President’s cousin said, adding: “But she understands she has to endure it”.



“And, some of us have a problem with that?” he asked.