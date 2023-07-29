You've given NDC a knife to stab NPP in the back - Allotey Jacobs scolds Cecilia Dapaah

"This is collateral damage to the NPP..." Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a social commentator, has joined the conversation about the theft of millions of foreign currencies and other items from the home of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Two house helps and others are standing trial for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of cedis from the Ablekuma residence of the former Sanitation Minister.



The two house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30), were previously charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, following the alleged incidents between July and October 2022.



During this period, items including assorted clothes worth GHC95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at $95,000 were said to have been stolen from the former Minister's residence in the Abelemkpe area of Accra. Patience Botwe was also accused of stealing six sets of kente cloth worth GHC90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000, which belonged to Ms. Dapaah's husband. Furthermore, three other individuals, including Botwe's current and former boyfriends and her father, are also facing charges for allegedly being involved in dishonestly receiving GHC1 million, GHC180,000, and GHC50,000, respectively.



A stab in the back



Allotey Jacobs suggests the monies would not have been stolen if she had taken it to the bank; insisting "It is the fault of Cecilia Dapaah".

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs expressed his disappointment that the former Minister has provided ammunition to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their fight against the ruling government, especially as the country approaches the 2024 elections.



". . I won't be nice to her; this is collateral damage to the NPP...because of what happened in 2015/2016; 'Woyome Woyome'. The opposition has picked it up and playing the same music back to you (NPP). The husband should have been the sole complainer. You know what is happening in this country where the opposition has vowed to use every propaganda means to win the election, you've (Cecilia) given them the knife to stab your party in the back," he fired.



Listen to him in the video below:



