Your comments ‘shameful, unprofessional’ – Amaliba hits back at Frank Davies

Abraham Amaliba is a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress

Abraham Amaliba, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress has hit back at Frank Davies of the New Patriotic Party who launched a scathing attack on John Mahama’s lawyers for attempting to stifle the process.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Abraham Amaliba said that motions filed by the lawyers for John Mahama are not alien to the court as Frank Davies seeks to portray.



He said Frank Davies exhibited partisanship and lack of professionalism with his comments on the NDC lawyers.



“It was very shameful for a lawyer to have used such words on his colleague lawyers. The fact that he made those statements at the time that he knew that those applications that we filed are not new to the court. For him to use those words show extreme partisanship and did not show professionalism”, he told GhanaWeb.



Frank Davies hit out at the Mahama’s lawyers for seeking to undermine the court with their ‘delay tactics.



He said that the Supreme Court has been lenient with the NDC lawyers.



“The language used by my good friend Tony Lithur, (a lawyer for the petitioner) this morning was a bit offensive. To say that an application before the court has been predetermined is rather unfortunate coming from my good friend, of course, a very senior member of the bar. But the court did not take it kindly to that.

“As it is now, the court has been gracious and very lenient to the petitioner because he has been given another opportunity to correct the wrong.The petitioner has been ordered to file his witness statements by close of day tomorrow which is Wednesday. The petition has been adjourned to the 28th of January for hearing which is Thursday.



“We are all legal practitioners; the Supreme Court is a very busy place. The Supreme Court is not the forum for organized, rehearsed and choreographed theatricals and drama. It is a place for real hard, and serious legal work.



“It is not for flying of literature and dull English devoid of any legal merit. I want to advise my colleagues from the other side that if it hasn’t been broken, don’t attempt to fix it. We are ready for them on Thursday.”







