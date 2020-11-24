10 Elmina Sharks players recover from coronavirus

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have confirmed that all the players that tested positive for COVID-19 have all returned negative tests.
The Elmina-based club started the season with ten of their players reported to have contracted the virus after a friendly with Hearts of Oak.
Despite the positive cases, Sharks began the campaign on the opening week with a draw in Cape Coast against Ebusua Dwarfs.
"COVID-19 UPDATE!!! We can confirm that ALL our players who tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested NEGATIVE. The Fearsome Elmina Sharks family thanks everyone for the support. Let us all continue to observe the protocols & stay safe," Sharks posted on Twitter.
On Sunday, Elmina Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw by Liberty Professionals at the Ndoum Park.
The return of the complete squad is good news for coach Yaw Acheampong whose team travel to WAFA on Sunday.
