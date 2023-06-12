1million-dollar Kawukudi astroturf turns into 'swimming pool' after heavy downpour

Kawukudi Astroturf

Barely three years after its redevelopment into a FIFA standard multipurpose pitch, the Kawukudi Astroturf on Sunday, June 10 was heavily submerged due to the heavy downpour in Accra.

It is unclear if the location is not good enough to be used or the materials used in the construction are not of high and quality standard but the photo shared by GTV via its social media handles show that the pitch has been overtaken by water with some children swimming instead of playing foootball on it.



The project was funded by the one million-dollar one constituency program through the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI) and has now been turned into swimming pool for the children within the Ayawaso East and North Municipalities.



With the abundance of talents in communities, it is expected that it will lead to the development of more players but now a complete waste of resources.



Ajax star Mohammed Kudus is among a lot of talented footballers to have played on this pitch before moving to Europe.