2020/21 GPL Week 10 Match Preview - Medeama vs Inter Allies

Medeama have lost just one of their five matches but have three draws and that seem to have hurt their title chances.

The Mauve and Yellows face relegation-threatened Inter Allies at home on Sunday knowing anything aside three points will be a bitter pill.



Last week, they showed their return to form by drawing goalless at AshantiGold but goal scoring is their biggest bane.



Abass Mohammed, who has rejoined the Tarkwa-based side, has struggled to fill vacuum created by the absence of Prince Opoku Agyemang.



The midfield marshaled by Rashid Nortey and Justice Blay has been watertight and consistent.



Playing at the adopted Akoon Park has been tough for Medeama who have lacked goals despite exhibiting front-foot football.



Inter Allies are yet to win an away match and there's massive pressure on them to beat the drop.

Losing 1-0 to Great Olympics has complicated matters and they really need to dig deep to cause an upset.



Head coach Danijel Mujkanovic has so much confidence in his charges to avoid demotion at the end of the season.



''We have to accept that we are where we are and work hard by going at the basic things that we can control or chase with regards to opportunities in a game,'' he said.



''So right now if you ask me are we going to be relegated? NO! I do not believe in that and that’s how I am, I will always work hard no matter how many games we lose.



''I believe we can win the next one but it’s going to take something extra from us right now but I’m confident with this squad and I think they are working hard.''